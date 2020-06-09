New Japan Pro-Wrestling to Resume Shows from June 15; Fans Can Attend Events on July 11-12

Japan-based pro-wrestling promotion New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced on Tuesday that they will resume running shows later this month, with the first such event set to take place on June 15.

The promotion further added that the New Japan Cup final as well as the event that will feature the winner of the Cup getting a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles will feature fans in attendance.

However, the Osaka-Jo Hall will be filled to only a third of its capacity in keeping with social distancing norms on July 11 and 12.

“After careful consideration and vigilance, we have begun prepping venues for events,” company chairman Naoki Sugabayashi said. “Thank you for your patience throughout this process. We’d like to now announce that our first show back will take place on June 15.”

“We guarantee that we will undertake all possible precautions in future shows with audiences. The NJPW guidelines towards resuming operations will be available on the NJPW official website. Also, further measures for audience safety at live events will be revealed soon,” he added.

NJPW had ceased running shows when the spread of coronavirus became an issue in the country and around the world. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had declared a state of emergency and had asked people to stay home and maintain social distancing.

The NJPW schedule on NJPW World will be as follows:

June 15th through the 17th - Together Project Special with matches revealed at the top of the show by the ring announcer



June 22-24 and July 1-3 - NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2020 begins

July 11 - New Japan Cup finals in Osaka-Jo Hall



July 12 - New Japan Cup winner gets a title opportunity in Osaka-Jo Hall for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles against Tetsuya Naito.