English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nine Kazakh Biathletes Suspended on Suspicion of Doping
The investigation was originally initiated by a report from a private individual who, in January 2017, had witnessed the unloading of a large box by the occupants of several minibuses at a petrol station in East Tyrol.
(Twitter)
Loading...
Nine Kazakh biathletes, including several Olympians, have been suspended on suspicion of doping, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) announced on Thursday.
"The review and provisional suspensions are based on criminal investigations in Austria and Italy," said the IBU in a statement.
"The provisionally suspended athletes are now given the chance to provide the IBU with an adequate explanation of the alleged anti-doping rule violation.
"The IBU will then decide on what further proceedings are taken."
The nine athletes concerned are two-time Olympians Galina Vishnevskaya, Alina Raikova, Darya Klimina-Ussanova and Yan Savitsky as well as Olga Poltoranina, Maxim Braun, Anna Kistanova, Anton Pantov and Vassiliy Potkorytov.
In January, the Italian police seized large quantities of the banned anti-inflammatory drug prednisolone from the hotel room of Kazakh team doctor Chossilbek Tagayev who was subsequently barred from all competition.
At the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen, Austrian police conducted a search of the Kazakhstan team hotel, seizing medicines and mobile phones.
All Kazakh biathletes were then tested for negative urine and blood tests. They all came back negative.
The investigation was originally initiated by a report from a private individual who, in January 2017, had witnessed the unloading of a large box by the occupants of several minibuses at a petrol station in East Tyrol.
When they searched the box, the police found a large amount of second-hand disposable medical equipment such as syringes, infusions and injection ampoules.
They also found handwritten notes and various accreditations for IBU events.
"The review and provisional suspensions are based on criminal investigations in Austria and Italy," said the IBU in a statement.
"The provisionally suspended athletes are now given the chance to provide the IBU with an adequate explanation of the alleged anti-doping rule violation.
"The IBU will then decide on what further proceedings are taken."
The nine athletes concerned are two-time Olympians Galina Vishnevskaya, Alina Raikova, Darya Klimina-Ussanova and Yan Savitsky as well as Olga Poltoranina, Maxim Braun, Anna Kistanova, Anton Pantov and Vassiliy Potkorytov.
In January, the Italian police seized large quantities of the banned anti-inflammatory drug prednisolone from the hotel room of Kazakh team doctor Chossilbek Tagayev who was subsequently barred from all competition.
At the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen, Austrian police conducted a search of the Kazakhstan team hotel, seizing medicines and mobile phones.
All Kazakh biathletes were then tested for negative urine and blood tests. They all came back negative.
The investigation was originally initiated by a report from a private individual who, in January 2017, had witnessed the unloading of a large box by the occupants of several minibuses at a petrol station in East Tyrol.
When they searched the box, the police found a large amount of second-hand disposable medical equipment such as syringes, infusions and injection ampoules.
They also found handwritten notes and various accreditations for IBU events.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Apologises to Harbhajan Singh, Says I Had Crossed the Line
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Carefully Planned Instagram Wedding Made You a Part of It
- Asus ZenFone Max M1 Review: A Decent Budget Android Smartphone For Starters
- Claudio Ranieri's Task at Struggling Fulham: Getting Back to Basics
- Is Apple Making a Low-Cost Streaming Dongle, similar to Google Chromecast And Amazon Fire TV?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...