Nine Kazakh Biathletes Suspended on Suspicion of Doping

Nine Kazakh biathletes, including several Olympians, have been suspended on suspicion of doping, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) announced on Thursday."The review and provisional suspensions are based on criminal investigations in Austria and Italy," said the IBU in a statement."The provisionally suspended athletes are now given the chance to provide the IBU with an adequate explanation of the alleged anti-doping rule violation."The IBU will then decide on what further proceedings are taken."The nine athletes concerned are two-time Olympians Galina Vishnevskaya, Alina Raikova, Darya Klimina-Ussanova and Yan Savitsky as well as Olga Poltoranina, Maxim Braun, Anna Kistanova, Anton Pantov and Vassiliy Potkorytov.In January, the Italian police seized large quantities of the banned anti-inflammatory drug prednisolone from the hotel room of Kazakh team doctor Chossilbek Tagayev who was subsequently barred from all competition.At the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen, Austrian police conducted a search of the Kazakhstan team hotel, seizing medicines and mobile phones.All Kazakh biathletes were then tested for negative urine and blood tests. They all came back negative.The investigation was originally initiated by a report from a private individual who, in January 2017, had witnessed the unloading of a large box by the occupants of several minibuses at a petrol station in East Tyrol.When they searched the box, the police found a large amount of second-hand disposable medical equipment such as syringes, infusions and injection ampoules.They also found handwritten notes and various accreditations for IBU events.