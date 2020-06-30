NMK vs LFL Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Nanjing Monkey Kings vs Liaoning Flying Leopards Best - Playing V, Basketball

Nanjing Monkey Kings will be facing Liaoning Flying Leopards in the upcoming CBA League 2019-20 fixture scheduled for Tuesday, June 30. The 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League NMK vs LFL fixture will take place in China Stadium.

Nanjing Monkey Kings are at the 14 spot of the points table. They have managed to win 15 off 35 matches, including their latest fixture. The team defeated Bayi Rockets on June 28 by 97-95.

Liaoning Flying Leopards rank 5 in the league standings. They have played 35 matches so far, and have won 22 matches at the cost of losing 13. In their previous match against Eagles, they were on the winning side. The fixture that took place on June 29 ended with a 109-81 scoreline.

The CBA League 2019-20, Nanjing Monkey Kings vs Liaoning Flying Leopards will begin from 5:05 PM.

Chinese Basketball Nanjing Monkey Kings vs Liaoning Flying Leopards: NMK vs LFL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Point Guard: J Young

Shooting Guard: J He, Q Wenhan

Small Forward: O Mayo

Power Forward: W Huadong

Centre: S Sun, D Han, L Yan Yu

Nanjing Monkey Kings possible starting lineup vs Liaoning Flying Leopards: J Young, J He, Q Wenhan, S Sun, C Yu

Liaoning Flying Leopards possible starting lineup vs Nanjing Monkey Kings: O Mayo, D Han, L Yan Yu, A Guo