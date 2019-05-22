Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Olympic Swimming Champion Ruta Meilutyte Retires at 22 after Missing Doping Tests

Ruta Meilutyte won the gold medal in swimming 100 metres breaststroke event at 2012 London Games when she was only 15 years old.

AFP

Updated:May 22, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Olympic Swimming Champion Ruta Meilutyte Retires at 22 after Missing Doping Tests
Ruta Meilutyte had admitted last year that she was suffering from depression. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Vilnius: Lithuanian swimmer Ruta Meilutyte announced her retirement on Wednesday at the age of 22 after missing three doping tests, ending a career in which she became Olympic and world champion.

Lithuania's swimming federation said earlier this month that Meilutyte faced a suspension of up to two years for missing three drug tests, meaning she would be ruled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"The swimmer took full responsibility for missing all tests," the federation said, adding that Meilutyte had failed to properly inform international anti-doping authorities about her whereabouts.

Lithuania's anti-doping chief Kristina Jagminiene described it as an "unfortunate mistake".

Meilutyte, who has never failed a doping test, was a star of the 2012 London Games, where as a 15-year-old she won the 100 metres breaststroke event.

She also won the gold at the world championships in Barcelona a year later.

"I am ready to start a new chapter of my life. Thank you all who supported me on this road", she said in a statement.

Meilutyte said she wanted to return to her studies and "experience simple things, to grow, to better understand myself and the world".

Last year, Meilutyte admitted she was suffering from depression.

During her swimming career, she won 20 gold medals in top international competitions, according to Lithuania's swimming federation.

Her last event was the World Championships in China last December where she failed to qualify for the finals.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram