'One of Our Most Distinguished Athletes': PM Modi Lauds Neeraj Chopra for Clinching Silver at World Athletics Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to India Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championship 2022 on Sunday. The 24-year-old first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships. He shot the silver with the best throw of 88.13 meters.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada bagged the gold medal with the best throw of 90.54m. Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

PM Modi on Sunday morning took to Twitter and heaped huge praise on Chopra, terming the latter one of India’s ‘most distinguished athletes’.

“A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours,” he added.

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur was all praise for Neeraj. He shared a video from the event, highlighting the young Indian athlete has now won at every Global event.

“Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! Wins silver in Men’s javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event,” Thakur’s tweet read.

Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! • Wins in Men’s javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event ! Watch this pic.twitter.com/YF455oople — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2022

Indian law minister Kiren Rijiju wrote “Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George’s bronze in 2003. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1″

Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George’s bronze in 2003. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/H6epZwCMPu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2022

Chopra is now only the second Indian after legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George. She was the first Indian to win a bronze medal in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Chopra had topped the Group A qualification round and qualified for the final at second place behind Peters by sending his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw. Peters had topped Group B with an effort of 89.91m.

The other Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72m. Rohit had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42m.

(With Agency Inputs)

