Painful and Surprising to See Jitu Rai Not Shooting Great: Pavel Smirnov
Rai, who went into the 2016 Olympics as one of India's biggest medal hopefuls, suffered an inexplicable meltdown in Rio de Janeiro, to return empty-handed.
A file photo of Indian shooter Jitu Rai. (Image Credit: Getty Images)
India's pistol coach Pavel Smirnov, who once compared Jitu Rai to a diamond, struggles to comprehend how one of his most talented shooters slipped into oblivion.
