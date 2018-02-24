Parveen Rana Replaces Sushil Kumar at Asian Championships

Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar will not take part in the Asian Championships which will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan due to injury.According to reports in The Tribune, Kumar has injured his knee and will miss the tournament which begins on February 27th and ends on March 4th.The Wrestling Federation of India has named Parveen Rana as the replacement in the 74kg weight category for the upcoming competition.Interestingly, Sushil’s knee injury originated during the selection trials for the Asian Championships and the Commonwealth Games where he beat Rana in the final before there were unwanted scenes as both sets of supporters clashed.The 34-year old Sushil will also not be part of the Pro Wrestling League due to the injury.“He doesn’t want to risk [aggravating] it. Now he has prioritised the Commonwealth Games,” the report quoted an unnamed WFI official.On his comeback to the mat, Sushil courted controversy after he won the senior Nationals by virtue of three walkovers. Sushil is also being probed for his role in the unruly events that took place between his supporters and Rana.