English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Patna Pirates Defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-30
Pardeep Narwal's raiding performance laid the foundations of Patna's victory with 11 points and was ably supported by Manjeet who got 10 points.
(PKL)
Loading...
Patna: Defending champions Patna Pirates started their home leg with a bang as they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-30 in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi season six here on Friday.
Pardeep Narwal's raiding performance laid the foundations of Patna's victory with 11 points and was ably supported by Manjeet who got 10 points.
Jaideep and Vikas Kale combined to score 10 tackle points for Patna. Narwal achieved a landmark with his super 10 as he is now the leader of super 10s in the history of Pro Kabaddi League.
Anup Kumar also reached a milestone as he hit the 500 raid point mark in Pro Kabaddi League but his eight-point effort could not help his team from avoiding a defeat.
Both teams' defence got into the scoring act early in the game as Jaipur Pink Panthers led 2-1 after three minutes. With Patna trailing 2-3 in the 3rd minute, Pardeep Narwal's super raid got the lead.
Anup Kumar reached the milestone of 500 raid points in PKL with a successful raid in the fourth minute.
Jaipur came back in the next three minutes as they got 5 points to lead 8-6 in the 8th minute. But Pardeep Narwal had other ideas as in the 9th minute he got another super raid to give Patna Pirates 11-8 lead.
Deepak Niwas Hooda scored two quick raid points as Jaipur Pink Panthers trailed 14-20 after 16 minutes.
At the end of the first half, Patna Pirates led 22-15 with Pardeep Narwal scoring nine points.
The second half saw Jaipur Pink Panthers start impressively as they forced a super tackle to trail 17-23. Two more points saw Jaipur cut the lead to just three as they trailed 20-23 after 24 minutes. Patna Pirates defence tightened their hold on the match to lead 29-21 after 29 minutes.
In the 30th minute, Patna Pirates inflicted another all out to lead 33-21. Anup Kumar tried to revive Jaipur Pink Panthers with a super raid as they reduced the deficit to nine points.
Patna Pirates although were in no mood to relinquish their winning position. Manjeet got a couple of raid points as with less than five minutes to go Patna Pirates led 38-26.
Patna Pirates rounded off the match with an 11-point victory.
Pardeep Narwal's raiding performance laid the foundations of Patna's victory with 11 points and was ably supported by Manjeet who got 10 points.
Jaideep and Vikas Kale combined to score 10 tackle points for Patna. Narwal achieved a landmark with his super 10 as he is now the leader of super 10s in the history of Pro Kabaddi League.
Anup Kumar also reached a milestone as he hit the 500 raid point mark in Pro Kabaddi League but his eight-point effort could not help his team from avoiding a defeat.
Both teams' defence got into the scoring act early in the game as Jaipur Pink Panthers led 2-1 after three minutes. With Patna trailing 2-3 in the 3rd minute, Pardeep Narwal's super raid got the lead.
Anup Kumar reached the milestone of 500 raid points in PKL with a successful raid in the fourth minute.
Jaipur came back in the next three minutes as they got 5 points to lead 8-6 in the 8th minute. But Pardeep Narwal had other ideas as in the 9th minute he got another super raid to give Patna Pirates 11-8 lead.
Deepak Niwas Hooda scored two quick raid points as Jaipur Pink Panthers trailed 14-20 after 16 minutes.
At the end of the first half, Patna Pirates led 22-15 with Pardeep Narwal scoring nine points.
The second half saw Jaipur Pink Panthers start impressively as they forced a super tackle to trail 17-23. Two more points saw Jaipur cut the lead to just three as they trailed 20-23 after 24 minutes. Patna Pirates defence tightened their hold on the match to lead 29-21 after 29 minutes.
In the 30th minute, Patna Pirates inflicted another all out to lead 33-21. Anup Kumar tried to revive Jaipur Pink Panthers with a super raid as they reduced the deficit to nine points.
Patna Pirates although were in no mood to relinquish their winning position. Manjeet got a couple of raid points as with less than five minutes to go Patna Pirates led 38-26.
Patna Pirates rounded off the match with an 11-point victory.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...