Players Return to Training in Chandigarh Sports Complexes for First Time Post-lockdown

Sports complexes and stadiums in Chandigarh saw athletes return to training for the first time in more than two months after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sports complexes in the UT Sports Department saw more than 200 people report for training while the CLTA tennis stadium had more than 50 players train on the first day of training after the lockdown was imposed.

“We had more than 25 high performance and tournament group trainees in the morning followed by 10-15 inter-mediate trainees train at CLTA Stadium in the evening. We had made sure that only two players train on each court and the players were not even allowed to service, which includes touching the ball," Romen Singh, chief coach of CLTA told the Indian Express.

"The courts were sanitized after the morning session and cars being not allowed in the complex. Players remained on their side of the court and no rotation was allowed.”

Athletes will have to resume training at their own risk, according to Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as sports slowly gets back up after a two-month suspension due to coronavirus.

SAI released its SOP on Thursday, which paved way for the resumption of training for the athletes as the document explained all the rules and regulations in place to ensure as much safety as possible.

However, the document also had in it a consent form for the athletes where they are required to declare that they are putting themselves at risk in order to train again and SAI will not be responsible if they catch coronavirus.

The consent form requires the athletes to "acknowledge the risks associated with resuming training at the centre under the present Covid-19 pandemic situation."