1-min read

Asian Boxing Championships: Pooja Rani Upsets World Champion to Win Gold

Asian Boxing Championships 2019: Pooja Rani beat the reigning world champion Wang Lina in the 81kg final to win India's second gold medal in the tournament.

News18 Sports

Updated:April 26, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Asian Boxing Championships: Pooja Rani Upsets World Champion to Win Gold
Pooja Rani got an improbable victory over the world champion to win gold. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
Pooja Rani won India their second gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships 2019 on Friday as she won the gold medal in 81kg category, just a couple of hours after Amit Panghal won India their first.

Pooja had an extremely tough competition in front of her with reigning world champion Wang Lina but the Indian fought all odds to bag the elusive yellow metal.

Not many gave Pooja a chance against the world champion but may be that is what made her take the match by the scruff of the neck.

Earlier in the day, Amit reigned supreme at the tournament with a dominating gold medal win against Korea's Kim Inkyu in the in 52kg category as he continued his reign in Asia.

Amit had won the gold medal in 49kg category at the Asian Games last year.

Apart from these two gold medals, Simranjit Kaur Baath went down fighting against reigning world champion Dou Dan in the final of 64kg category to settle for silver.

Simranjit had lost to the Chinese in the World Championships in the semi-finals last year.

Deepak Singh and Kavinder Singh Bisht also went down fighting in their respective finals.

Kavinder lost to reigning Asian Games champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan in the 56kg category final while Deepak also lost in the final.

India finished the Asian Boxing Championships with 13 medals - 2 gold medals, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals.

While the men won one gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze, the women bagged a gold, one silver and 4 bronze medals.
