English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 to Commence on July 19
Pro Kabaddi League was held in October last year but the organisers have decided to switch back to the “original window of July”.
Pro Kabaddi League season 7 will be held from July 19 to October 9. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...
The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be held from July 19 to October 9, an official said on Monday.
Conceding that there was a dip in season 6 viewership, PKL commissioner Anupam Goswami cited the change in the league window as the main reason as it coincided with the festival season.
“We have gone back to the original window of July in season 7 after season 6 commenced in October 2018. “We will have the next season in 2020 also in July,” Goswami said here, prior to the auction featuring 441 players from 13 countries.
The auction features 388 Indian and 53 overseas players.
Each of the twelve franchise teams has a purse of Rs 4.4 crore to spend at the auction after deducting from the salaries of retained players.
Goswami said while there had been an increase of 15 per cent in the scoring of points between season 5 and 6, the defenders had also tackled better with an increase of 21 per cent tackles between the last two seasons.
Conceding that there was a dip in season 6 viewership, PKL commissioner Anupam Goswami cited the change in the league window as the main reason as it coincided with the festival season.
“We have gone back to the original window of July in season 7 after season 6 commenced in October 2018. “We will have the next season in 2020 also in July,” Goswami said here, prior to the auction featuring 441 players from 13 countries.
The auction features 388 Indian and 53 overseas players.
Each of the twelve franchise teams has a purse of Rs 4.4 crore to spend at the auction after deducting from the salaries of retained players.
Goswami said while there had been an increase of 15 per cent in the scoring of points between season 5 and 6, the defenders had also tackled better with an increase of 21 per cent tackles between the last two seasons.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousands Of Followers Gets Deleted: Watch Video
- Priyanka Chopra Trips and Almost Falls, But Nick Jonas Comes to Her Rescue
- Honor Watch Magic Review: Generous Style And Substance, Except it Can’t Track Climbing
- Mind Your Language: Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
- Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Expensive MPV in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results