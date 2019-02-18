Puma Signs India's Mary Kom as Women's Training Ambassador

World amateur boxing champion M.C. Mary Kom has signed a two-year deal with Puma to be their ambassador for women's training in India, the sports brand said on Monday.Kom, a bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, won her record sixth gold medal at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in November last year. She has been roped in to lead the brand's #DoYou campaign aimed at motivating Indian women."Being a woman and a mother I have faced several challenges that I have powered through thanks to my family and team," Kom said in a statement."Puma as a brand has always believed in supporting and encouraging women, which made it a perfect fit for me."Puma India's managing director Abhishek Ganguly hoped the partnership would inspire women across India."We are very thrilled to welcome Mary to the Puma family. Having consistently defied all odds to achieve a wide range of records and medals, she is an idol for women all over India."