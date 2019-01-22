PWL: Clash of Titans as Bajrang Punia Takes on Haji Aliyev

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will witness the highly anticipated clash of the current season when defending champions Punjab Royals Bajrang Punia takes on debutant MP Yodhas Haji Aliyev in the last tie of the second leg at the Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.The outcome of the tie will depend a lot on this clash between Punia, the World No.1 in 65 kg men's freestyle category and three times world champion Aliyev.The category was blocked in Season 2, preventing the big clash from happening but as both are icon players for their respective teams this season, fans won't be deprived of this clash of titans.The other big match of the day will be between world championships sliver medallist Pooja Dhanda and European championships silver medallist Mimi Hristova of Bulgaria. Mimi had to struggle against Betzabeth Angelica in the only bout she featured in this season. Pooja on the other hand, after defeating Betzabeth and Katherina Zhydachivska had to face defeat against the world junior champion Anastasia Nichita.The other big bout will be between MP Yodha's Sandeep Tomar and Punjab Royals' Nitin Rathee in the 57 kg category. Last year, Nitin gave Sandeep a scare, and in the first season, the Punjab wrestler caused a major upset beating the MP stalwart. After losing two consecutive bouts this season, Ritu Phogat gets an opportunity to make amends against junior wrestler Anju in the 53 kg category.In the men's 74 kg category, East Asian champion Punjab's Amit Dhankhar is up against the 2017 European championships bronze medallist Vasil Mikhaillov. Amit's loss to promising upcoming wrestler Sachin Rathi should act as an eye opener for him.Ritu Phogat (53 kg), Sandeep Tomar (57 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg), Elise Manolova (62 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Vasil Mikhaillov (74 kg), Andrea Carolina (76 kg), Deepak (86 kg), Akash Antil (125 kg)Anju (53 kg), Mimi Hristova (57 kg), Nitin Rathee (57 kg), Bajrang Puniya (65 kg), Anita (62 kg), Amit Dhankhar (74 kg), Alina Stadnik Makhynia (76 kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 kg), Korey Jarvis (125 kg).*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.