RL vs FSL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020, Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Fraport Skyliners - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Riesen Ludwigsburg (RL) will face Fraport Skyliner (FSL) in their upcoming match in Basketball Bundesliga 2020 on Tuesday, June 9. The match will commence at 7 pm.

The Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Fraport Skyliners will be played at the Sendling-Westpark in Germany’s Munich.

As far as performance is concerned, Riesen Ludwigsburg is placed at number 2 in the Group B points table with a total of two points of one match. The team had defeated SC Rasta Vechta by a score of 81-76 in their previous outing.

Fraport Skyliners, on the other hand, don’t seem to be in form, as yet. They have not scored any points from the match that they played. FSL lost to Alba Berlin after the latter scored 81.

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Fraport Skyliners: RL vs FSL Dream11 Team Predictions

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Fraport Skyliners Dream11 Point Guard: M. Knight, Z. Nixon, L. Schoormann

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Fraport Skyliners Dream11 Shooting Guard: Gytis

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Fraport Skyliners Dream11 Small Forward: R. Freudenberg

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Fraport Skyliners Dream11 Power Forward: Y. Bartolo

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Fraport Skyliners Dream11 Centre: C. Jackson, G. Masiulis

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg Probable Lineup vs Fraport Skyliners: Marcos, Khadeen, Jaleen, Nick, Tanner

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Fraport Skyliners Probable Lineup vs Riesen Ludwigsburg: Lamont, Quantez, Joe, Shaquille, Leon