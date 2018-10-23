English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
Roman Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'I, also relinquished the title of ‘Universal Championship’, and promised to ‘beat this and come back very soon’.
Roman Reigns was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2008 at a young age of 22. (Image: WWE.com)
New Delhi: Roman Reigns, WWE's universal champion, announced on Monday during the episode of Raw that he has been diagnosed with leukemia, again.
In a shocking statement, the biggest active star revealed to the WWE universe that his battle with blood cancer will force him to step away from the ring for a while, effective immediately.
Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'I, also relinquished the title of ‘Universal Championship’, and promised to ‘beat this and come back very soon’.
Apologising to the Providence, Rhode Island, crowd for not stepping away, he said in the ring, "I'm not going to lie, I'll take every prayer you can send my way but I'm not looking for sympathy, I'm not looking for you to feel bad for me, because I have faith."
The 33-year-old wrestler was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2008 at a young age of 22 and has been battling the disease ever since.
After Reigns’ announcement, WWE released a statement shortly after the opening segment, which read, "Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa'i) announced that he is relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE as he once again fights leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008. Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
