Russian Danil Lysenko Stripped of Neutral Athlete Status

Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko has been provisionally suspended and stripped of his status as a neutral athlete following breach of anti-doping regulations, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Friday.Russia was banned by the IAAF in 2015 following an independent World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into allegations, still denied by Moscow, of state-sponsored doping.Some Russian athletes, however, were cleared to compete internationally by demonstrating to the IAAF that their training environment meets the required anti-doping standards.The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged and provisionally suspended Lysenko for the breaches."The decision... has been made as a result of Mr Lysenko's failure to provide whereabouts information as required under the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules and Regulations and to make himself available for out-of-competition testing by the AIU," the IAAF said in a statement.Lysenko cannot compete at next week's European Athletics Championships in Berlin, the governing body added.