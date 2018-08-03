English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Russian Danil Lysenko Stripped of Neutral Athlete Status
Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko has been provisionally suspended and stripped of his status as a neutral athlete following breach of anti-doping regulations, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Friday.
Danil Lysenko celebrates during the Men's High Jump REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Russia was banned by the IAAF in 2015 following an independent World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into allegations, still denied by Moscow, of state-sponsored doping.
Some Russian athletes, however, were cleared to compete internationally by demonstrating to the IAAF that their training environment meets the required anti-doping standards.
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged and provisionally suspended Lysenko for the breaches.
"The decision... has been made as a result of Mr Lysenko's failure to provide whereabouts information as required under the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules and Regulations and to make himself available for out-of-competition testing by the AIU," the IAAF said in a statement.
Lysenko cannot compete at next week's European Athletics Championships in Berlin, the governing body added.
