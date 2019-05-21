English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
SAI Clears Open Trials for Asian Championships on June 7
Sports Authority of India agreed to Gymnastic Federation of India's proposal of holding open trials on June 7 for spots at the Asian Championships.
Gymnastic Federation of India will hold open trials for the Asian Championships (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Top gymnasts, including Dipa Karmakar and Rakesh Patra, breathed a sigh of relief after the Sports Authority of India cleared Gymnastic Federation of India's proposal to have an open trial for the Asian Championships on June 7 at the IG stadium.
Over 12 senior gymnasts had written to SAI, Sports Ministry and GFI, expressing concerns regarding the trials, which were announced on May 17, with just a two-day notice for the Mongolia event to be held from June 19 to 22.
GFI had said that the selection trials were not open but limited to just 8-10 gymnasts, who were selected for the National Coaching Camp during the trials conducted by SAI on April 12 and 13.
However, SAI decided to postpone the trials after a meeting with the GFI officials.
"There will be an open selection trials for seniors on 7th June 2019 at IG Stadium, New Delhi for selecting the team for the Senior Asian Championships," GFI vice president, Riyaz Bhati told PTI.
"This will come in as a big relief for all the gymnasts as these trials will be open for all and with a sufficient notice enabling all to prepare well and give their best performance."
Earlier, GFI had submitted a proposal to SAI on April 24 for the selection trials and team selection ahead of May 17, which is the deadline for sending names of athletes to the tournament organisers. However, according to the GFI, they didn't get any response.
The federation then shot another letter to SAI, suggesting that it be allowed to "nominate up to four gymnasts each in men's and women's artistic gymnastics for the selection trials over and above the gymnasts who have been selected for the National Camp" and "trials should be postponed to the first week of June 2019 thereby giving a reasonable notice to gymnasts".
Over 12 senior gymnasts had written to SAI, Sports Ministry and GFI, expressing concerns regarding the trials, which were announced on May 17, with just a two-day notice for the Mongolia event to be held from June 19 to 22.
GFI had said that the selection trials were not open but limited to just 8-10 gymnasts, who were selected for the National Coaching Camp during the trials conducted by SAI on April 12 and 13.
However, SAI decided to postpone the trials after a meeting with the GFI officials.
"There will be an open selection trials for seniors on 7th June 2019 at IG Stadium, New Delhi for selecting the team for the Senior Asian Championships," GFI vice president, Riyaz Bhati told PTI.
"This will come in as a big relief for all the gymnasts as these trials will be open for all and with a sufficient notice enabling all to prepare well and give their best performance."
Earlier, GFI had submitted a proposal to SAI on April 24 for the selection trials and team selection ahead of May 17, which is the deadline for sending names of athletes to the tournament organisers. However, according to the GFI, they didn't get any response.
The federation then shot another letter to SAI, suggesting that it be allowed to "nominate up to four gymnasts each in men's and women's artistic gymnastics for the selection trials over and above the gymnasts who have been selected for the National Camp" and "trials should be postponed to the first week of June 2019 thereby giving a reasonable notice to gymnasts".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
- Vodafone Prepaid Gets You 1.5GB Daily Data And Unlimited Calls For 365 Days, With a Citibank Credit Card
- A Champion Speaks | Didn't Say 'You've Dropped the World Cup' to Gibbs: Waugh
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results