LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SAI Suspends Officials Arrested by CBI on Corruption Charges

The SAI officials alleged to be involved in corruption were Sanjeev Sharma (Director), VK Sharma (Upper Division Clerk), Harinder Prasad (Junior Accounts Officer) and Lalit Jolly (Dealing Hand, who was previously Laundry Supervisor).

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SAI Suspends Officials Arrested by CBI on Corruption Charges
The SAI officials alleged to be involved in corruption were Sanjeev Sharma (Director), VK Sharma (Upper Division Clerk), Harinder Prasad (Junior Accounts Officer) and Lalit Jolly (Dealing Hand, who was previously Laundry Supervisor).
Loading...
New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday suspended four of its officials, who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week on corruption charges, pending an enquiry.

The SAI officials alleged to be involved in corruption were Sanjeev Sharma (Director), VK Sharma (Upper Division Clerk), Harinder Prasad (Junior Accounts Officer) and Lalit Jolly (Dealing Hand, who was previously Laundry Supervisor).

"In accordance with the Central Services Recruitment rules, these four alleged officials have been suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry," a SAI official told PTI.

"They are in judicial custody till February 1 and the CBI is conducting its own inquiry. Their job remains suspended till they get a clean cheat from the investigating agency," the official added.

They were arrested after raids were conducted at the SAI headquarters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on January 17.

Besides, the quartet, two other private contractor Mandeep Ahuja and his employee Yunus were also arrested for their involvement in the alleged racket.

It has been alleged that these officials, all belonging to the administrative wing of SAI, demanded 3 per cent cut to clear a transport bill of Rs 19 lakh.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram