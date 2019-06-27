SAI Withdraws Controversial Order to Ban Parents, Coaches from Shooting Range
Sports Authority of India had previously issued an order that restricted the movement of parents and coaches inside the range.
SAI will parents at the shooting range but in the field of play (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Thursday withdrew its controversial circular to ban parents and personal coaches of shooters from the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here.
Recently, an order issued by the authorities at the shooting range restricted the movement of parents and coaches inside the range, leading to a controversy.
"This order has been withdrawn. As earlier, parents of trainees at Dr. Karni Singh #Shooting Ranges are being allowed to accompany their wards during practice. As per international guidelines they will not be allowed on Field of Play (FOP)," the SAI tweeted.
This order has been withdrawn. As earlier, parents of trainees at Dr. Karni Singh #Shooting Ranges are being allowed to accompany their wards during practice. As per international guidelines they will not be allowed on Field of Play (FOP).@KirenRijiju @IndiaSports @kannandelhi https://t.co/PAbaTi8HFU
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 27, 2019
In its circular dated June 14, the Sports Authority of India put a ban on parents/guardian and coaches accompanying the shooters from sitting in the spectators gallery, adding any digression would lead to them being thrown out by the security guards.
During the 19th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Competition on Monday, a national level shooter from Faridabad claimed that she was thrown out of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range without "any valid reason".
The shooter alleged that she was forced to leave the premises by the administrator of the sports facility "without citing any valid reason" while she was watching the competition at the 10m range.
The policy was criticised by, among others, national coach for junior pistol shooters Jaspal Rana.
