Sangeeta Phogat Gets Married to Bajrang Punia, Sports Fraternity Shower Wishes

While the coronavirus pandemic has made us cancel several plans, the Haryana-based Phogat family has a bigger reason to smile. Indian wrestler Sangeeta Bhogat tied the marital knot with freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia. The lovebirds shared the happy news on social media, opening their hearts out for each other.

Sangeeta shared a series of pictures with the caption, “You Complete Me. Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and Happiness. #SangRang.”

The newly married couple received wishes and love from fellow athletes. Phogat sisters leave no stone unturned to mark the happy moment as they welcome their brother-in-law. Younger sister Ritu Phogat wrote how Sangeeta has always been by her side, always.

Babita Phogat, who is expecting a child with husband Vivek Suhaag, congratulated the love birds with an all-smile picture.

Geeta Phogat also shared a snap, with the couple, and her husband Pawan Kumar, wishing love and luck to her younger sister.

The sisters also gave us the glimpses of haldi and mehendi ceremony through their social media handles. Here’s a glimpse at the pictures:

Sangeeta’s love story with Punia started after she moved to Sonepat, with sister Geeta and Babita to take the training. She met Punia at the SAI Center, and soon they started liking each other’s company. Once the mutual feeling was established, the duo took permission from their parents and elders in the family.

Being from wrestling backgrounds, both Punia and Sangeeta are a great support to each other. The younger sister Sangeeta followed the footsteps of her sister Geeta and cousin Vinesh, who are also married to wrestlers Pawan Kumar and Somvir Rathee.