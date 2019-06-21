Sanjeevani Jadhav Charged for Failing Dope Test
Sanjeevani Jadhav failed a dope test and as Athletics Integrity Unit found the banned substance Probenecid in her sample.
Sanjeevani Jadhav has been charged of failing a dope test (Photo Credit: AFI)
New Delhi: Indian long distance runner Sanjeevani Jadhav has been issued charges by the Athletics Integrity Unit for failing a dope test.
The charges were issued on Wednesday by the AIU, an independent body set up by the international athletics federation, as her dope sample was found to contain Probenecid, a prohibited substance (under Article 2.1).
Probenecid is a drug that increases uric acid excretion in the urine. It is primarily used in treating gout and hyperuricemia.
Jadhav had failed a dope test in November last year, along with four other Indian athletes, and it is not known whether this case was the old one or a new one.
When she failed the dope test last year in the tests conducted in WADA's Montreal laboratory, she was allowed to compete as it did not attract immediate suspension and she won the 10,000m race in the Federation Cup earlier this year.
She was selected in the Indian team for the Asian Championships held in April in Doha after clearance by the NADA, and she won a bronze by clocking 32:44.96.
An Athletics Federation of India official, when asked if the latest case could be related to a sample during the Asian Championships, said: "I can't say it right now as we have no details. In the earlier dope case, she was asked to take voluntary suspension and fight her case. But she did not do that and said she is innocent and she will fight her case.
