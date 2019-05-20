English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saraswati Chand Alleges Dutee Being Blackmailed by Partner, Sprinter Refutes Claim
Dutee Chand's sister alleged that the sprinter is being pressurised and blackmailed into marriage by her partner, to which Dutee said that her sister wants to send her to jail.
A file photo of Indian athlete Dutee Chand. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Dutee Chand on Sunday came out to disclose that she is in a same sex relationship with a girl from her home town in Odisha. As the country hailed her for having the strength, Chand's sister alleged that the sprinter was being "pressurised and blackmailed into marriage" by her partner.
Saraswati Chand, Dutee's elder sister, said that her coming out was not a choice and that she was forced into the move.
"With great sorrow, I have to say that the decision taken by Dutee is not of her own. She's been pressurised and blackmailed into marriage by that girl and her family. All of this has been done to grab the property and wealth of Dutee," Saraswati Chand told ANI.
"She is an adult. It's her decision whether she wants to marry a girl or a boy. But Dutee has been forced to speak all this. Otherwise, a decision about marriage could have been discussed later," Saraswati said when asked about the family's reaction to the revelation.
Saraswati alleged that she is being led away from her training with the Olympics and World Championships around the corner.
"Those people who claim to have played a role in Dutee's success are the culprits. It's them who are deviating her from sports and miring her into controversy. She's been led into a trap. Instead of focusing on the 2020 Olympics and World Championship, she's been dragged into this. Every government department has been encouraging her for sports," Saraswati added.
"When a child excels, family members are happy. They get social prestige and people congratulate parents as well. On the contrary, if a child commits wrong deeds then only the family will take the responsibility," Saraswati added.
Later in the day, Dutte gave her side of the story, alleging that her elder sister has threatened to not only expel her from the family but also send her to jail, whereas her parents have not yet raised any objection to her relationship.
"My eldest sister kind of wields power and authority in my family. She has thrown out my elder brother from home because she does not like his wife. She has threatened me that same will happen to me. But I am also an adult who has individual freedom. So, I decided to go ahead with this and make it public," PTI quoted her as saying.
"My eldest sister feels that my partner is interested in my property. She has told me that she will send me to jail for having this relationship," she said.
Dutee also said that her partner is free to marry whoever she wants to if she decides to do so in future.
"I will continue my athletics career. I am going to take part in the World University Games next month and hope to qualify for the World Championships later this year. My aim to qualify for next year's Olympics, so I am training hard," she said.
While Dutee refused to name her partner, she said the Supreme Court judgement on the issue gave her the courage to go public.
"My partner also agreed that we should make this public and face whatever repercussions it may bring to us. I believe in individual freedom and right to decide how and with whom I will live my life."
