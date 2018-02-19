Sarita Devi Wins Opening Bout, Enters Quarters at Strandja Memorial

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PTI

Updated:February 19, 2018, 9:13 PM IST
Sofia: The seasoned L Sarita Devi advanced to the quarterfinals on a mixed opening day for India at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament for men and women here.

Sarita (60kg), a former world and Asian champion who fetched a silver at last month's India Open, defeated Italian Manchese Conceha in a split 3-2 verdict to enter the quarterfinals.

However, Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg), who won a gold at the India Open, went out with a first-round loss.

Pinki was beaten by Romanian Maria Claudia Nechita in a split 2-3 verdict.

"Pinki fought exceptionally well and to my mind, she should have been the winner," Indian women's boxing's High Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco told PTI.

India were assured of a medal at the draws today when Seema Punia (+81kg) got a direct entry into the semifinals due to the presence of just three boxers in her weight category.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
