1-min read

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Becomes 1st Indian to Enter Top 25 of Table Tennis Rankings

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has fast been speeding up the ranks and has been India's standout player in the international circuit in the last few months.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Becomes 1st Indian to Enter Top 25 of Table Tennis Rankings
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has been making giant strides in the world of table tennis. (Photo Credit: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran)
New Delhi: India's G Sathiyan on Monday scaled new heights in his rapidly rising career by becoming the first Indian to break into the top-25 of world rankings.

Sathiyan rose four spots to be 24th in the latest ITTF rankings, following his impressive sixth place finish in the Asia Cup in Yokohama earlier this month. Last week, he was the sole Indian to reach the round of 32 in the World Championships in Hungary.

"Really happy with way I am playing and I feel I am moving in the direction to reaching the top-15 by the end of 2019. Also, I can't thank my coach (S Raman) enough for his support and guidance," the engineer turned table tennis professional told PTI.


Veteran Sharath Kamal, who lost in the round of 64 in Hungary, dropped nine places to be in 46th position.

India's number one female player, Manika Batra, slipped three spots to be 59th, following her round of 64 loss in the World Championships.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

