Shahzar Rizvi Claims No.1 Spot in 10m Air Pistol ISSF World Rankings
Indian shooter Shahzar Rizvi today grabbed the number one spot in ISSF world rankings, riding on his silver medal-winning performance in the just-concluded World Cup in Changwon, Korea. Among the women, Manu Bhaker, who won a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, was the only Indian in the top-10 of the women's 10m air pistol rankings at the fourth spot.
Shahzar Rizvi (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Indian shooter Shahzar Rizvi grabbed the number one spot in ISSF world rankings, riding on his silver medal-winning performance in the just-concluded World Cup in Changwon, Korea.
With 1654 rating points, Rizvi shot to the numero uno spot ahead of Russia's Artem Chernousov (1046) and Japan's Tomoyuki Matsuda (803).
The other Indians in the top-10 are Jitu Rai, who is placed sixth on the chart, and Om Prakash Mitharval, at the 12th spot.
Besides the silver in Changwon, Rizvi had previously won a gold medal with a world record score at the World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico in March.
Among the women, Manu Bhaker, who won a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, was the only Indian in the top-10 of the women's 10m air pistol rankings at the fourth spot.
In the men's 10m air rifle rankings, shooters Ravi Kumar is placed fourth, while Deepak Kumar is at the ninth spot.
Akhil Sheoran (fourth) and Sanjeev Rajput (eighth) were the two Indians to find themselves in the top-10 of the men's 50m rifle 3 positions list.
Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mehuli Ghosh (seventh), Apurvi Chandela (11th) and Anjum Moudgil (12th) were the three Indians in the top-15 of the 10m women's air rifle rankings.
Anjum was also ranked eighth in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
