Shiva Thapa 1st Indian to Assure 4th Straight Asian Boxing Championships Medal

Asian Boxing Championships 2019: Shiva Thapa defeated Thailand's Rujakran Juntrong in 60kg event to assure himself to a fourth straight medal.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
Shiva Thapa 1st Indian to Assure 4th Straight Asian Boxing Championships Medal
Asian Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa won gold in 2013, bronze in 2015 and silver in 2017. (Photo Credit: BFI)
Shiva Thapa Tuesday became the first Indian boxer to be assured of a fourth successive medal at the Asian Championships by advancing to the semifinals here.

The 25-year-old from Assam defeated Thailand's Rujakran Juntrong in a one-sided lightweight (60kg) contest here. He prevailed 5-0.

Thapa won a gold in 2013, a bronze in 2015 and a silver in the 2017 edition of the marquee continental event.

He is also former world championship bronze-medallist and a two-time national champion.

