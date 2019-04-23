English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Shiva Thapa 1st Indian to Assure 4th Straight Asian Boxing Championships Medal
Asian Boxing Championships 2019: Shiva Thapa defeated Thailand's Rujakran Juntrong in 60kg event to assure himself to a fourth straight medal.
Asian Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa won gold in 2013, bronze in 2015 and silver in 2017. (Photo Credit: BFI)
Loading...
Shiva Thapa Tuesday became the first Indian boxer to be assured of a fourth successive medal at the Asian Championships by advancing to the semifinals here.
The 25-year-old from Assam defeated Thailand's Rujakran Juntrong in a one-sided lightweight (60kg) contest here. He prevailed 5-0.
Thapa won a gold in 2013, a bronze in 2015 and a silver in the 2017 edition of the marquee continental event.
He is also former world championship bronze-medallist and a two-time national champion.
The 25-year-old from Assam defeated Thailand's Rujakran Juntrong in a one-sided lightweight (60kg) contest here. He prevailed 5-0.
Thapa won a gold in 2013, a bronze in 2015 and a silver in the 2017 edition of the marquee continental event.
He is also former world championship bronze-medallist and a two-time national champion.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How an Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of Bleeding Country
- Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here
- IPL 2019 | Sidvee: Rishabh Pant, the Closest India Have to a Maverick Genius
- Domestic Air Passengers Recorded at 171 Million in 2019, IndiGo Largest Airlines in India
- OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Smartphone Could Launch on May 14: Everything we know so Far
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results