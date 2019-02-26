English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
3-min read
Shut the Phone, Stay Away from Social Networking: Jaspal Rana Tells Junior Shooters
He stressed on the need for young shooters to learn to fight back from failures.
Loading...
“Shut the phone and stay away from social networking,” India’s junior shooting coach Jaspal Rana Tuesday advised his wards, urging them to follow in the footsteps of Abhinav Bindra and not take “things for granted”.
The multiple Asian Games gold-medallist spoke after the trailblazing Manu Bhaker, seeking an Olympic quota place, fizzled out in the qualifications of the women’s 10m air pistol event of the ongoing ISSF World Cup.
Having failed to finish on the podium in the 25m pistol too, Bhaker will now have to wait until the next World Cup in Beijing.
“Those who are disciplined and those who don’t indulge in anything else, they are the ones who are doing well,” Rana said.
“We need to look after the shooters well because this is the first step, getting quota places is not difficult, but we are talking about Olympics now. We have enough competitions till the end of this year and we will have a good number of quota places.”
Rana, who has played a crucial role in the young shooters’ success in recent years, hoped the disappointing results here will be a lesson for those who tend to “take things for granted”.
Rana was not part of the pre-World Cup national camp following a selection controversy. He was asked if his absence from the camp made any difference.
“Me being there in the camp or not is not going to make a difference. But maybe there must be something good behind it as well, people will realise that you can’t take things for granted.
“People are not coming here from streets, they are world champions. You need to be strong and prepared for it. You can’t just think that somebody is shooting good, so they will always shoot good.
“Ultimately, it’s the country’s loss, not NRAI President’s, Jaspal Rana’s or the shooters’ loss.”
Asked if competing in the finals has become a problem for Bhaker, who had an unprecedentedly successful beginning in the senior circuit last year, Rana responded in the negative.
“I don’t think finals is a problem with her, she has shot many finals and she has done well. But, to be honest, I have no track record of what she was doing the last one and half months, I was not with her and I was not in the camp,” Rana said.
He stressed on the need for young shooters to learn to fight back from failures.
“Kids should be taught how to bounce back, if they fall and don’t bounce back, that should not become a habit, they should not fall apart. We have to work on that also.
“What all Manav (Manavjit Singh Sandhu), Abhinav Bindra did, training so hard, doing commando training and physio, after injuries also he was training so hard. That is what is required now.
“Not people around them, just leave them alone. In our time there was no distraction. Now you have two-three phones, friends coming over, you having a good time so I think the difficulty level is more now because of too many distractions.”
He said there needs to be a change in the way shooters work towards their goals.
“The junior team is doing well because I keep them away from distractions. I am able to maintain discipline which other people can’t.
“It’s about your lifestyle, what you eat, what time do sleep, what you eat in the morning, what time you get up, what yoga you do, mental training and physical training you do.”
And see how the Chinese senior teams go about their job.
“The kind of dedication and discipline the Chinese have we don’t have. We are staying in the same hotel where there is a party every night and everybody is invited to attend that. Why?
“We need to be a little smarter. Olympics is altogether different. The family needs to understand you don’t get medals with comfort, you get medals with pain. Don’t give them comfort, make them strong.”
The multiple Asian Games gold-medallist spoke after the trailblazing Manu Bhaker, seeking an Olympic quota place, fizzled out in the qualifications of the women’s 10m air pistol event of the ongoing ISSF World Cup.
Having failed to finish on the podium in the 25m pistol too, Bhaker will now have to wait until the next World Cup in Beijing.
“Those who are disciplined and those who don’t indulge in anything else, they are the ones who are doing well,” Rana said.
“We need to look after the shooters well because this is the first step, getting quota places is not difficult, but we are talking about Olympics now. We have enough competitions till the end of this year and we will have a good number of quota places.”
Rana, who has played a crucial role in the young shooters’ success in recent years, hoped the disappointing results here will be a lesson for those who tend to “take things for granted”.
Rana was not part of the pre-World Cup national camp following a selection controversy. He was asked if his absence from the camp made any difference.
“Me being there in the camp or not is not going to make a difference. But maybe there must be something good behind it as well, people will realise that you can’t take things for granted.
“People are not coming here from streets, they are world champions. You need to be strong and prepared for it. You can’t just think that somebody is shooting good, so they will always shoot good.
“Ultimately, it’s the country’s loss, not NRAI President’s, Jaspal Rana’s or the shooters’ loss.”
Asked if competing in the finals has become a problem for Bhaker, who had an unprecedentedly successful beginning in the senior circuit last year, Rana responded in the negative.
“I don’t think finals is a problem with her, she has shot many finals and she has done well. But, to be honest, I have no track record of what she was doing the last one and half months, I was not with her and I was not in the camp,” Rana said.
He stressed on the need for young shooters to learn to fight back from failures.
“Kids should be taught how to bounce back, if they fall and don’t bounce back, that should not become a habit, they should not fall apart. We have to work on that also.
“What all Manav (Manavjit Singh Sandhu), Abhinav Bindra did, training so hard, doing commando training and physio, after injuries also he was training so hard. That is what is required now.
“Not people around them, just leave them alone. In our time there was no distraction. Now you have two-three phones, friends coming over, you having a good time so I think the difficulty level is more now because of too many distractions.”
He said there needs to be a change in the way shooters work towards their goals.
“The junior team is doing well because I keep them away from distractions. I am able to maintain discipline which other people can’t.
“It’s about your lifestyle, what you eat, what time do sleep, what you eat in the morning, what time you get up, what yoga you do, mental training and physical training you do.”
And see how the Chinese senior teams go about their job.
“The kind of dedication and discipline the Chinese have we don’t have. We are staying in the same hotel where there is a party every night and everybody is invited to attend that. Why?
“We need to be a little smarter. Olympics is altogether different. The family needs to understand you don’t get medals with comfort, you get medals with pain. Don’t give them comfort, make them strong.”
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #SorryNotSorry: Indian Companies Trying to Make Quick Buck Off IAF Strike is Plain Crass
- The Final Call Review: Arjun Rampal’s New Series Is Not Your Regular Web-Spinning Suspense Thriller
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Cosy at Oscars Afterparty, See Photos Here
- 'India's Revenge', 'Pakistan Will Respond': How International Media Reported on 'Surgical Strike 2.0'
- Surgical Strike 2.0: Five Aerial Vehicles Which The Indian Armed Forces Can Call up if Needed to Protect The Borders
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results