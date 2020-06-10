SI vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final, San Isidro vs Matagalpa - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

The final match of the Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 will be played between San Isidro (SI) and Matagalpa (MAT) on June 11, Thursday. The Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 San Isidro vs Matagalpa will be played at the Nicaragua. The Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 San Isidro vs Matagalpa final will kick off at 5:30AM.

In their previous outings in the semi-final matches of the Nicaragua Basketball League 2020, San Isidro defeated Costa Caribe by 74-67, while Matagalpa registered a win against Brumas Jinotega by 95-88. Both the teams registered an impressive victory on the opposite sides to make a place in the final spot for themselves.

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 San Isidro vs Matagalpa Final: SI vs MAT Dream11 Team Predictions

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final SI vs MAT Dream11, San Isidro vs Matagalpa Point Guard: Kevin Andino, Daniel Cartoza

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final SI vs MAT Dream11, San Isidro vs Matagalpa Shooting Guard: Dayton Cacho

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final SI vs MAT Dream11, San Isidro vs Matagalpa Small Forward: Bryan Parajon, Francesco Garth

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final SI vs MAT Dream11, San Isidro vs Matagalpa Power Forward: Ervin Morgan

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final SI vs MAT Dream11, San Isidro vs Matagalpa Centre: Roger Munoz

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final San Isidro Probable V Lineup vs Matagalpa: Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Cardoza, Francesco Garth, Ervin Morgan, Roger Munoz

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Final Matagalpa Probable Lineup vs San Isidro: Dayton Cacho, Rudy Taylor, Raul Mendoza, Kevin Andino, Bryan Parajon