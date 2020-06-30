SL vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Shanxi Loongs vs Shandong Heroes - Playing V, Basketball

The Shanxi Loongs will play their next against Shandong Heroes in the upcoming CBA League 2019-20 outing scheduled for Tuesday. The 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League SL vs SH fixture is scheduled to take place at 5.30pm IST on June 30 in China.

The Heroes are currently at the eighth position in the CBA league table with 49 points in their account from 34 matches. The team have lost 14 matches, winning 20. In their last outing against the Sichuan Blue Whales yesterday, the team won by 95-77.

The Loongs, on the other hand, are sitting at the tenth rank in CBA League – 2020. With a victory in 20 matches and loss in 15, the team has 48 points in their kitty from 35 matches. They played their last outing against Shenzhen Aviators, losing the match by 88-90.

Chinese Basketball League Shanxi Loongs vs Shandong Heroes: SL vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League SL vs SH, Shanxi Loongs vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Point Guard: Zhang Hui, Zhijiang Xing

CBA League SL vs SH, Shanxi Loongs vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Shooting Guard: Shuai Yuan, Ruheng Wang

CBA League SL vs SH, Shanxi Loongs vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Small Forward: Liu Guangcen

CBA League SL vs SH, Shanxi Loongs vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Power Forward: Junwei Ren, Qinpeng Zhang

CBA League SL vs SH, Shanxi Loongs vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Centre: ZhaoBao Ge

CBA League SL vs SH, Shanxi Loongs possible starting lineup vs Shandong Heroes: Zhijiang Xing, Shuai Yuan, Junwei Ren, ZhaoBao Ge, Liu Guangcen

CBA League SL vs SH, Shandong Heroes possible starting lineup vs Shanxi Loongs: Guanghan Ma, Qinpeng Zhang, Zhang Hui, Ruheng Wang, Honghan Li