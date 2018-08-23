Tiger Woods Believed Career Was Finished Before Comeback

Former world number one Tiger Woods admitted Wednesday he believed his career was finished before launching his successful comeback to top-flight golf this season.Woods, who was sidelined for nearly two years through a back injury before returning this year, is reported to have privately confided his fears at the 2017 Masters dinner."I'm done, I won't play golf again," Woods is reported to have told a fellow former Masters champion at the traditional event.The remarks were revealed by Britain's three-time Masters winner Nick Faldo in an interview following Woods' second-placed finish at the PGA Championship.On Wednesday, Woods confirmed to ESPN that Faldo's comments were accurate."Yes, Nick's correct what he heard because at the time I was done and I didn't know what I was going to be doing," Woods said on the sidelines of the Northern Trust Open."I had not golf in my future at that time. I couldn't walk. I couldn't sit."Woods, who is eyeing a strong finish to the season to force his way into the players roster for the Ryder Cup, returned this season after undergoing spinal fusion surgery.Although he has yet to mark his return with a tournament victory, Woods has impressed with five top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including his second at the PGA Championship and sixth at the British Open at Carnoustie.