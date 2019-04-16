English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tiger Woods to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom From President Trump After Masters Comeback
US President Donald Trump had taken to Twitter to congratulate Tiger Woods after his incredible victory at the Masters on Sunday.
Donald Trump and Tiger Woods were seen together for golf in February. (Photo Credit: Donald Trump)
A day after ace golfer Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title and 15th major tournament in a rousing resurrection of his career, US President Donald Trump said that he would give him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
On Sunday, the golf icon won his fifth Masters, the first major of the season played this week at the Augusta National course in Georgia, 14 years after his first victory in 2005. His earlier Masters victories came in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honour and is awarded to those who make outstanding contributions to national security or national interest, world peace, culture or other public or private endeavours.
The medal has been awarded since 1963, and is typically given to a dozen or fewer people each year.
Over the years numerous sports figures have received it, especially under the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump.
Last year Babe Ruth, Roger Staubach and Alan Page were awarded Presidential Medals of Freedom.
Woods will not be the first golfer to get the award; Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus were honoured in consecutive years in the mid-2000s, and Charles Sifford, the first African-American to play on the PGA Tour, was honoured in 2014.
Woods has a longstanding relationship with Trump, an avid golfer. They own property near each other in Florida and have golfed together a number of times, both before and after Trump became President.
In February, Trump tweeted a picture of himself with Woods and Nicklaus at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.
Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019
