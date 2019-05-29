Take the pledge to vote

U-23 Asian Championship Silver Medallist Wrestler Reena Fails Dope Test

Reena had a won a silver in the 53kg category at U-23 Asian Championship, held in Mongolia in March.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: In yet another embarrassing doping episode for Indian wrestling, Under-23 Asian Championship silver medallist Reena has flunked a dope test, resulting in a provisional suspension.

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan confirmed the development to the PTI.

"Reena had failed the dope test for consuming a banned substance. We were intimated by the World Wrestling Federation (UWW) a few days back. We asked her and she said she took an injection to treat pain on advice of a relative who happens to be a coach," Sharan said.

Reena had a won a silver in the 53kg category at the championship, held in Mongolia in March. She had also won a bronze in the junior Asian championship last year in July, apart from winning a silver in the Asian cadet championship in 2015.

"It's not good news. We again have to cough up Rs 16 lakh to pay the penalty to the UWW. Now we can afford but it was not possible a few years back. We have already paid Rs 32 lakh in last 12 months and this is now third case."

The WFI president said he has requested both NADA and Sports Ministry to send representatives to collect samples during the trails.

"If they do and 2-3 offenders are caught, it will instil fear in minds of others. It will work as a deterrent. But it has been not been done."

At the last national championship, held in Gonda, NADA representative had come and collected samples.

Sharan said the WFI has now instructed the coaches attached with the Indian teams to report to the federation if they suspect any wrongdoing by wrestlers.

"These things do not happen at national camps. The personal coaches, who do not have expertise and knowledge about banned substances have a huge role in it. The wrestlers also have to behave responsibly," he said.

"That's why we had issued a circular recently that coaches will also face consequences if wrestlers fail dope tests," he concluded.
