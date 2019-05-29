English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
U-23 Asian Championship Silver Medallist Wrestler Reena Fails Dope Test
Reena had a won a silver in the 53kg category at U-23 Asian Championship, held in Mongolia in March.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: In yet another embarrassing doping episode for Indian wrestling, Under-23 Asian Championship silver medallist Reena has flunked a dope test, resulting in a provisional suspension.
Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan confirmed the development to the PTI.
"Reena had failed the dope test for consuming a banned substance. We were intimated by the World Wrestling Federation (UWW) a few days back. We asked her and she said she took an injection to treat pain on advice of a relative who happens to be a coach," Sharan said.
Reena had a won a silver in the 53kg category at the championship, held in Mongolia in March. She had also won a bronze in the junior Asian championship last year in July, apart from winning a silver in the Asian cadet championship in 2015.
"It's not good news. We again have to cough up Rs 16 lakh to pay the penalty to the UWW. Now we can afford but it was not possible a few years back. We have already paid Rs 32 lakh in last 12 months and this is now third case."
The WFI president said he has requested both NADA and Sports Ministry to send representatives to collect samples during the trails.
"If they do and 2-3 offenders are caught, it will instil fear in minds of others. It will work as a deterrent. But it has been not been done."
At the last national championship, held in Gonda, NADA representative had come and collected samples.
Sharan said the WFI has now instructed the coaches attached with the Indian teams to report to the federation if they suspect any wrongdoing by wrestlers.
"These things do not happen at national camps. The personal coaches, who do not have expertise and knowledge about banned substances have a huge role in it. The wrestlers also have to behave responsibly," he said.
"That's why we had issued a circular recently that coaches will also face consequences if wrestlers fail dope tests," he concluded.
Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan confirmed the development to the PTI.
"Reena had failed the dope test for consuming a banned substance. We were intimated by the World Wrestling Federation (UWW) a few days back. We asked her and she said she took an injection to treat pain on advice of a relative who happens to be a coach," Sharan said.
Reena had a won a silver in the 53kg category at the championship, held in Mongolia in March. She had also won a bronze in the junior Asian championship last year in July, apart from winning a silver in the Asian cadet championship in 2015.
"It's not good news. We again have to cough up Rs 16 lakh to pay the penalty to the UWW. Now we can afford but it was not possible a few years back. We have already paid Rs 32 lakh in last 12 months and this is now third case."
The WFI president said he has requested both NADA and Sports Ministry to send representatives to collect samples during the trails.
"If they do and 2-3 offenders are caught, it will instil fear in minds of others. It will work as a deterrent. But it has been not been done."
At the last national championship, held in Gonda, NADA representative had come and collected samples.
Sharan said the WFI has now instructed the coaches attached with the Indian teams to report to the federation if they suspect any wrongdoing by wrestlers.
"These things do not happen at national camps. The personal coaches, who do not have expertise and knowledge about banned substances have a huge role in it. The wrestlers also have to behave responsibly," he said.
"That's why we had issued a circular recently that coaches will also face consequences if wrestlers fail dope tests," he concluded.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Are The #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Flooding Facebook, Twitter, Instagram And WhatsApp
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
- Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results