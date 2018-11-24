English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
U Mumba Register Comfortable 39-23 Win Over Dabang Delhi
Siddharth and Rohit Baliyan combined to score 17 raid points whereas Fazel Atrachali and Surender chipped in with 8 tackle points to lead U Mumba to a win.
(PKL)
Pune: Siddharth Desai proved his worth yet again as U Mumba hammered Dabang Delhi 39-23 in a Pro Kabaddi Season 6 match on Saturday.
Edited by: Hardik Worah
