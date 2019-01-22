English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Usain Bolt the 'Business Man' Worried About Jamaica’s Future
The eight-time Olympic champion's last competitive meet was the 2017 world championships in London, where Jamaica managed just one gold and three bronze medals, including Bolt's third place in the 100 meters.
Jamaica's Usain Bolt kneels down during a lap of honor at the end of the World Athletics Championships in London on Sunday. (AP Image)
Loading...
Sprint great Usain Bolt said on Monday the current generation of Jamaican athletes had it too easy and that they were not working hard enough to get to the highest level.
The eight-time Olympic champion's last competitive meet was the 2017 world championships in London, where Jamaica managed just one gold and three bronze medals, including Bolt's third place in the 100 meters.
"I think a lot of these athletes, I think it’s much easier now for them,” Bolt told reporters on Monday. “When we were coming up it was a struggle."
Bolt, who still holds the 100m and 200m world records, said Jamaica had a deep talent pool but with athletes being handed lucrative contracts as soon as they left high school there was a doubt about motivation.
"They are happy with whatever, so for me, hopefully these athletes can motivate themselves because we are not lacking of talent, we have a lot of that and I’ve seen it a lot throughout the years," he added.
"But when they get to the senior level now, they are not motivated and they don’t work hard enough to get to the level of a Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake or Shelly Fraser-Pryce or these guys, so it is all about the work and they need to motivate themselves."
Bolt also signalled that his hopes of playing soccer professionally were at an end. The 32-year-old was unable to agree a contract with Australian side Central Coast Mariners late last year after a trial.
“I don’t want to say it wasn’t dealt with properly, but I think we went about it, not the way we should and you learn your lesson, you live and you learn," he said.
"It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was must different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted.”
Bolt, who won Olympic sprint gold medals in Beijing, London and Rio, said his focus now was on his business endeavours.
“I’m just doing many different things ... the sports life is over, so I’m now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I’m just dabbling in everything and trying to be a business man now.”
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The eight-time Olympic champion's last competitive meet was the 2017 world championships in London, where Jamaica managed just one gold and three bronze medals, including Bolt's third place in the 100 meters.
"I think a lot of these athletes, I think it’s much easier now for them,” Bolt told reporters on Monday. “When we were coming up it was a struggle."
Bolt, who still holds the 100m and 200m world records, said Jamaica had a deep talent pool but with athletes being handed lucrative contracts as soon as they left high school there was a doubt about motivation.
"They are happy with whatever, so for me, hopefully these athletes can motivate themselves because we are not lacking of talent, we have a lot of that and I’ve seen it a lot throughout the years," he added.
"But when they get to the senior level now, they are not motivated and they don’t work hard enough to get to the level of a Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake or Shelly Fraser-Pryce or these guys, so it is all about the work and they need to motivate themselves."
Bolt also signalled that his hopes of playing soccer professionally were at an end. The 32-year-old was unable to agree a contract with Australian side Central Coast Mariners late last year after a trial.
“I don’t want to say it wasn’t dealt with properly, but I think we went about it, not the way we should and you learn your lesson, you live and you learn," he said.
"It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was must different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted.”
Bolt, who won Olympic sprint gold medals in Beijing, London and Rio, said his focus now was on his business endeavours.
“I’m just doing many different things ... the sports life is over, so I’m now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I’m just dabbling in everything and trying to be a business man now.”
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
- Margrethe Vestager, Silicon Valley's Nemesis at EU, to Lay Out Long Term Plan to Scrutinise Tech Companies
- Spider-Man Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers: Endgame on Twitter? Deets Inside
- What is Data Colonization, And Why we in India Need to Rework The Policies in Place
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results