Vinesh Phogat Finishes With Silver in UWW
Pooja Dhanda claimed the gold in 59 kg while Sakshi Malik won silver in 65 kg women's freestyle.
Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat lost her women's 53kg final to China's Qianyu Pang 2-9 to settle for a silver on her debut in the United World Wrestling ranking series, which is also her first tournament since moving from the 50kg category.
Vinesh beat World Championships silver medallist Sarah Hildebrandt in the semifinals on Saturday.
Vinesh was a far cry form the impressive self she was on Saturday.
"I have to work on my upper body because my opponents are strong. I took part in this event as I need to know my opponents," Vinesh told the United World Wrestling official website after her semifinal win.
Earlier, Sarita Mor won a silver in women's 59kg though she lost to her compatriot Dhanda.
In the men's freestyle events, Sandeep Tomar had to be content with a silver in 61kg.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
