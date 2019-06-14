Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand Out of Contention After Losing to Fabiano Caruana
Viswanathan Anand lost to Fabiano Caruana in the Armageddon game to end his hopes of a top-three finish at the Altibox Norway chess tournament.
File photo of Viswanathan Anand. (Getty Images)
Stavanger: Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand's chances of a top three finish ended after he went down fighting to Fabiano Caruana of United States in the Armageddon game at the Altibox Norway chess here.
The Indian slipped to joint seventh place in ranking with just two rounds to go in one of the strongest event of the year.
Anand had to hold himself with black and he survived many anxious and nearly catastrophic positions under the normal time control to force a draw under the Classical game.
Caruana went to the extent of calling it "embarrassing", as the American was close to being on top for several moves but still the victory deserted him.
However in the tiebreaker, which is the new world order in Chess to make it a decisive sport in every game played, the native Italian turned American was spot on in the Italian opening.
Anand could not get the counterplay he is famous for and a systematic attack led to a complete collapse on the king side.
That left Anand with only six points with two more rounds to come and even two victories now might be insufficient to finish on the podium.
The seemingly invincible reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen scored another victory his sixth in Armageddon besides a lone win in Classical over Wesley So wherein he "was gifted a point" according to the now second placed Levon Aronian of Armenia.
Carlsen just did enough, the Sicilian Sveshnikov in Classical, that has served him well and then Wesley turned the heat on in the faster game which only suited the best player on the planet currently.
Carlsen took his tally to 11 points, and now enjoys a two point lead over Aronian who played a fine tiebreaker to beat Yu Yangyi.
Yangyi is in third place on 8.5 points, a full point ahead of compatriot Ding Liren in sole fourth spot.
Wesley So is fifth on seven points while Caruana finds himself in sixth spot on 6.5.
Maxime vachier-Lagrave of France and Anand are tied seventh on six points apiece, a full point ahead of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan.
Someone has to be last in any ten-player event and it seems Alexander Grischuk of Russia is going to be there till the end.
The usually charismatic Russian is not finding any good moves and is still in the cellar on 3.5 points.
Results round 7: Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 6.5) beat V Anand (Ind, 6); Wesley So (Usa, 7) lost o Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 11); Levon Aronian (Arm, 9) beat Yu Yangyi (Chn, 8.5); Ding Liren (Chn, 7.5) beat Shakhriyar Mamedyarov Aze (5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 5) beat Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 3.5).
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It May Be #InstagramDown, but the Memes are Still Up on Twitter
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Fiery Tangerine Cape Outfit at an Event in Mumbai
- Move Over Parkour Artists, This Viral Cat is Giving Everyone Some Serious Competition
- Saaho Director Sujeeth Reveals Shraddha Kapoor's Role and Why He Cast Her Opposite Prabhas
- PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Features From the new 0.13.0 Update
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s