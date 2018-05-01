GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Viswanathan Anand Among Chess Champions Who Took on Dozens of Players in Jerusalem

Anatoly Karpov and Viswanathan Anand, two former world champions, took on dozens of children and teenagers in simultaneous chess games in Jerusalem on Monday as hundreds of onlookers watched.

Reuters

Updated:May 1, 2018, 9:28 AM IST
Viswanathan Anand Among Chess Champions Who Took on Dozens of Players in Jerusalem
Former Indian chess world champion Viswanathan Anand (L) plays simultaneous matches against tens of Israeli players during an event marking Israel's 70th anniversary at Jerusalem's Old City's Jaffa Gate, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Anatoly Karpov and Viswanathan Anand, two former world champions, took on dozens of children and teenagers in simultaneous chess games in Jerusalem on Monday as hundreds of onlookers watched.

The two Grandmasters were visiting Israel as part of the Jewish state's 70th anniversary celebrations. Karpov faced 25 opponents and Anand took on 29 players outdoors in the afternoon sunshine with Jerusalem's walled Old City as a backdrop.

Russian Karpov, 66, was world champion between 1975-85 and 1993-99, and 48-year-old Anand, from India, ruled the boards between 2000-2002 and 2007-13 before being succeeded by current world champion, Magnus Carlsen of Norway.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
