Viswanathan Anand to Play Richard Rapport in Tata Masters

India's Viswanathan Anand will have his task cut out when he takes on Hungarian talent Richard Rapport in the ninth round of Tata Steel Masters.Anand is a five-time winner of the tournament, and leads the 14-player double round-robin event alongside reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway.On 5.5 points from eight games, Anand has every reason to feel positive about ending the drought here as the last title he won here was in 2006. In 2013, the five-time world champion was close to winning but a certain Hikaru Nakamura of the United States scored a half point more than the Indian.The game against Rapport might just be the most crucial in Anand's quest as he has to play Carlsen as black too in the 11th round. A win against Rapport, known for his uncompromising play, might give the fillip that is needed for Anand to add another tournament victory in an illustrious career.Carlsen remains the favourite to win the crown despite Anand's rise. The Norwegian defended his world championship title almost at will when he drew all the 12 classical games and then won 3-0 in rapid tiebreak against Fabiano Caruana and in here he seems to have found his winning touch back.Just a few rounds back, Carlsen was without a decisive result for 21 games in a row but then he quickly won three games to be back where he belongs. Carlsen will be black against Samuel Shankland of United States in the next round and will hope to come good.Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, Ding Liren of China and local star Anish Giri are also in contention just a half point behind Anand and Carlsen.Temour Radjabov of Azerbaijan is in sole sixth spot on 4.5 points while the other Indian Vidit Gujrathi shares the seventh spot having four points in all.Pairings masters round 9: Richard Rapport (Hun, 3) vs V Anand (Ind, 5.5); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 3) vs Duda Jan Krzysztof (Pol, 4); Samuel Shankland (Usa, 3.5) vs Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 5.5); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 5) vs Vidit Gujrathi (Ind, 4); Anish Giri (Ned, 5) vs Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 3.5); Vladimir Kramnik (Rus, 2) vs Ding Liren (Chn, 5); Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 4.5) vs Vladimir Fedoseev (Rus, 3.5).*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.