English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Viswanathan Anand to Play Richard Rapport in Tata Masters
Anand is a five-time winner of the tournament, and leads the 14-player double round-robin event alongside reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway.
File photo of Viswanathan Anand. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Wijk aan Zee: India's Viswanathan Anand will have his task cut out when he takes on Hungarian talent Richard Rapport in the ninth round of Tata Steel Masters.
Anand is a five-time winner of the tournament, and leads the 14-player double round-robin event alongside reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway.
On 5.5 points from eight games, Anand has every reason to feel positive about ending the drought here as the last title he won here was in 2006. In 2013, the five-time world champion was close to winning but a certain Hikaru Nakamura of the United States scored a half point more than the Indian.
The game against Rapport might just be the most crucial in Anand's quest as he has to play Carlsen as black too in the 11th round. A win against Rapport, known for his uncompromising play, might give the fillip that is needed for Anand to add another tournament victory in an illustrious career.
Carlsen remains the favourite to win the crown despite Anand's rise. The Norwegian defended his world championship title almost at will when he drew all the 12 classical games and then won 3-0 in rapid tiebreak against Fabiano Caruana and in here he seems to have found his winning touch back.
Just a few rounds back, Carlsen was without a decisive result for 21 games in a row but then he quickly won three games to be back where he belongs. Carlsen will be black against Samuel Shankland of United States in the next round and will hope to come good.
Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, Ding Liren of China and local star Anish Giri are also in contention just a half point behind Anand and Carlsen.
Temour Radjabov of Azerbaijan is in sole sixth spot on 4.5 points while the other Indian Vidit Gujrathi shares the seventh spot having four points in all.
Pairings masters round 9: Richard Rapport (Hun, 3) vs V Anand (Ind, 5.5); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 3) vs Duda Jan Krzysztof (Pol, 4); Samuel Shankland (Usa, 3.5) vs Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 5.5); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 5) vs Vidit Gujrathi (Ind, 4); Anish Giri (Ned, 5) vs Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 3.5); Vladimir Kramnik (Rus, 2) vs Ding Liren (Chn, 5); Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 4.5) vs Vladimir Fedoseev (Rus, 3.5).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Anand is a five-time winner of the tournament, and leads the 14-player double round-robin event alongside reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway.
On 5.5 points from eight games, Anand has every reason to feel positive about ending the drought here as the last title he won here was in 2006. In 2013, the five-time world champion was close to winning but a certain Hikaru Nakamura of the United States scored a half point more than the Indian.
The game against Rapport might just be the most crucial in Anand's quest as he has to play Carlsen as black too in the 11th round. A win against Rapport, known for his uncompromising play, might give the fillip that is needed for Anand to add another tournament victory in an illustrious career.
Carlsen remains the favourite to win the crown despite Anand's rise. The Norwegian defended his world championship title almost at will when he drew all the 12 classical games and then won 3-0 in rapid tiebreak against Fabiano Caruana and in here he seems to have found his winning touch back.
Just a few rounds back, Carlsen was without a decisive result for 21 games in a row but then he quickly won three games to be back where he belongs. Carlsen will be black against Samuel Shankland of United States in the next round and will hope to come good.
Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, Ding Liren of China and local star Anish Giri are also in contention just a half point behind Anand and Carlsen.
Temour Radjabov of Azerbaijan is in sole sixth spot on 4.5 points while the other Indian Vidit Gujrathi shares the seventh spot having four points in all.
Pairings masters round 9: Richard Rapport (Hun, 3) vs V Anand (Ind, 5.5); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 3) vs Duda Jan Krzysztof (Pol, 4); Samuel Shankland (Usa, 3.5) vs Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 5.5); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 5) vs Vidit Gujrathi (Ind, 4); Anish Giri (Ned, 5) vs Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 3.5); Vladimir Kramnik (Rus, 2) vs Ding Liren (Chn, 5); Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 4.5) vs Vladimir Fedoseev (Rus, 3.5).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
- Hard to Find a Corner to Relax - Djokovic Concerned About 'Big Brother' Cameras
- Cardiff Striker Emiliano Sala Feared Dead After Suspected Plane Crash
- How a Group of Muslims are Feeding TSA as US Government Shutdown Continues For 32nd Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results