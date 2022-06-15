WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Sets New National Record with 89.30m Throw But Misses Out on Gold

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra added another feather to his hat on Tuesday at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. The 24-year-old set an all-new national record with a throw of 89.30 meters, shattering the existing one – 88.07 meters which by registered by him in Patiala last year.

It was Chopra’s return to the international circuit for the first time since clinching the gold at Tokyo Olympics on August 7, 2021. The tall and muscular athlete was back on the field with the familiar cry as the javelin pierced the air.

With only his second throw since he scripted history in Tokyo, Chopra altered the record books and bettered the benchmark set by himself. He began the contest with an impressive 86.92m before sending the spear to 89.30m.

As soon as the video of Chopra’s national-record throw surfaced on social media, it just went viral in minutes. Though, it was late at night but yet, the netizens were thrilled to watch the Indian superstar reaching new heights.

But once he set a new national record, he could not manage a legal throw in his third, fourth and fifth attempts and finished off with a throw of 85.85m. He missed out on another gold medal by a whisker as Finnish athlete, Oliver Helander, went ahead of him with a throw of 89.83 metres. World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada was third with a throw of 86.60m.

Chopra might have settled for silver but his achievement would definitely boost his confidence ahead of World Championships, scheduled to happen next month.

A historic gold in Tokyo was a meteoric rise in Chopra’s athletic career. He received a rousing reception on arrival in India and the celebration and felicitation went on for almost four months.

According to media reports, he returned to the basics in November 2021, travelling to the USA for training. It has also been learned that he reduced around 14kg to get back in shape. Chopra has been away from India for almost 7 months to prepare for international tournaments.

Chopra will next take part in the Kourtane Games in Finland on Saturday where he is currently based. He will feature in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30.

