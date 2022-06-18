When Mike Tyson Punched a Garbage Man For Putting His Dead Pigeon in a Bin

Boxing legend Mike Tyson once knocked out a garbage collector after he dumped his favourite pigeon in the bin. Tyson has an soft spot for pigeons since his childhood days.

In an interview with the World Boxing Council, the champion boxer revealed the story about his favorite pigeon named Julius. When he was 10 years old, Julius passed away but before the the former heavyweight champion could hold a fitting memorial, a garbage man discovered Julius and put him in the trash.

“One morning I woke up and found my favourite pigeon, Julius, had died. I was devastated and was gonna use his crate as my stickball bat to honor him. I left the crate on my stoop and went in to get something and I returned to see the sanitation man put the crate into the crusher,” he said.

Tyson said that he rushed out and punched the garbage collector with a “titanic right hand,” leaving the guy to spasm on the floor like an “infantile idiot.”

Revealing another incident from his childhood, Tyson said a boy tried to bully him by brutally ripped off the head of his pigeon. He was in a lot of pain after that incident.

“I don’t know why, I feel ridiculous just trying to explain it. [Pigeons] are just so much like people,” he added.

Tyson was seen carrying one of his white birds in a video posted to his personal Instagram account. He then kisses it on the beak before displaying the dozens of other pigeons he has.

Tyson last entered a boxing ring in 2020 for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. His illustrious career includes 50 wins, 44 knockouts, and just six defeats. Iron Mike was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. The boxer announced his retirement in 2005 after his fight against Kevin McBride.

Most recently, the former WBC champion made headlines after hitting a passenger on a plane who was bothering him. The matter has now been settled.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said earlier this month that Tyson will not face charges after all parties involved declined to submit any case.

