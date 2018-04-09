WrestleMania 34: Undertaker Returns, AJ Styles Retains Title And WWE Sets Attendance Record

The 34th edition of WWE’s flagship pay-per-view, WrestleMania, has lived up to its hype. As predicted by fans, the Undertaker returned to the grandest stage of em’ all to face John Cena.He not only accepted the challenge that has been the talk of the town for over a month now, the Phenom, to the dismay of Cenation, went on to defeat the poster boy of WWE in just 2 mins and 45 seconds.The event, that has thus far seen a record attendance of 78,133, kicked-off with Matt Hardy winning the 30-man Battle Royal André the Giant Memorial Trophy. Seth Rollins defeated The Miz and Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship and the much-talked-about mixed pairing of Kurt Angle and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey defeated WWE COO Triple-H and Stephanie McMahon.However, the standout match of the evening was the WWE Championship slug fest between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.Styles was pushed to limit by the 2018 Royal Rumble winner. The match went on for 20 minutes before Styles finally managed to deliver the ‘Styles Clash’ to reclaim the title.But the surprise of the night came seconds after the match ended. Nakamura hit Styles with a low blow and turned heel.The main event of the evening is the WWE Universal Championship match between champion Brock Lesnar and #1 contender Roman Reigns.