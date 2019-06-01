English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wrestling Federation of India Warns Wrestlers Against Taking Performance Enhancing Drugs
Under-23 Asian Championship silver medallist Reena is the latest Indian wrestler to have failed a dope test.
Representative image. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Friday warned the country's grapplers against taking performance enhancing drugs, making it clear that it will not be tolerated in future.
In yet another embarrassing doping episode for Indian wrestling, the under-23 Asian Championship silver medallist Reena had flunked a dope test, resulting in a provisional suspension.
"We have told to all coaches, wrestlers & supported staff that if any wrestler comes in dope test positive then will take right action," WFI wrote in its twitter handle.
"So please all keep in your mind, we had to pay big fine on this junior wrestler doping matter. We will not tolerate in future.
"It's matter of our Country pride and wrestling future. Play with a sportsman sprit and don't take Drug, it will harm your future health also."
Reena had won a silver in the 53kg category at the Asian championship, held in Mongolia in March. She had also won a bronze in the junior Asian championship last year in July, apart from winning a silver in the Asian cadet championship in 2015.
