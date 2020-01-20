Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Partner Content
2-min read

Fashion Is All About Experimenting And Thinking Out Of The Box : Siddharth Vijayvargiya

We will see some more of the retro fashion fused with contemporary clothing in the years to come

- | tech.ibnlive

Updated:January 20, 2020, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fashion Is All About Experimenting And Thinking Out Of The Box : Siddharth Vijayvargiya
We will see some more of the retro fashion fused with contemporary clothing in the years to come

The realms of the fashion and beauty industry have seen an unprecedented sea of change post the penetration of internet and technology among the millennial youth. Prior to this, there were limited means to learn about the glossy fashion trends such as magazines which used to tell us what was in trend, which colors to wear and whether a particular style was in or out of fashion. With the rise of social media platforms, influencer marketing is making waves on social media. Today one can easily find new fashion icons by simply scrolling through phones and learn complicated fashion tips with the tap of a finger. However, roads for these fashion influencers no longer a cakewalk.

With the rising dependency on digital media, the industry of fashion influencers is becoming fiercely competitive with the passage of time. As it is said that finding your passion is easy, but pursuing it with all you have got is not. Same was the case with Siddharth Vijayvargiya, a fashion enthusiast, who dared to do what not many do and go after his dreams full time. The journey of this popular social media influencer started on a roller coaster ride.

It might be initially a part-time thing, but it still took a lot of work. Speaking about his journey as a fashion professional, Siddharth said, “I started fashion blogging almost 14 months ago. Since then, I have collaborated with some of my favorite brands and this is something I am grateful for.

Further talking about fashion in 2020, he said, it is nothing but street style meets casual and comfort. “I believe in wearing what helps me exude confidence and my spirit. People often try to copy celebrities and high fashion models, but treating our clothing choices as a form of self-expression should be the aim. Using our individuality to mold our style is always the best way forward,” Siddharth said.

His fan base loves his regular guidance and tips that he shares with them. Siddharth's blog, gentle_man_wardrobe  is quite popular among youngsters who turn to it for the latest fashion updates, and styling and grooming tips.

Speaking about the evolution of the fashion industry and its future course, Siddharth said, “We will see some more of the retro fashion fused with contemporary clothing in the years to come. It will be more fluid and free. Fashion is something that can never be defined with hard lines. It is always changing and always experimenting.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram