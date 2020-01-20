Fashion Is All About Experimenting And Thinking Out Of The Box : Siddharth Vijayvargiya

The realms of the fashion and beauty industry have seen an unprecedented sea of change post the penetration of internet and technology among the millennial youth. Prior to this, there were limited means to learn about the glossy fashion trends such as magazines which used to tell us what was in trend, which colors to wear and whether a particular style was in or out of fashion. With the rise of social media platforms, influencer marketing is making waves on social media. Today one can easily find new fashion icons by simply scrolling through phones and learn complicated fashion tips with the tap of a finger. However, roads for these fashion influencers no longer a cakewalk.

With the rising dependency on digital media, the industry of fashion influencers is becoming fiercely competitive with the passage of time. As it is said that finding your passion is easy, but pursuing it with all you have got is not. Same was the case with Siddharth Vijayvargiya, a fashion enthusiast, who dared to do what not many do and go after his dreams full time. The journey of this popular social media influencer started on a roller coaster ride.

It might be initially a part-time thing, but it still took a lot of work. Speaking about his journey as a fashion professional, Siddharth said, “I started fashion blogging almost 14 months ago. Since then, I have collaborated with some of my favorite brands and this is something I am grateful for.

Further talking about fashion in 2020, he said, it is nothing but street style meets casual and comfort. “I believe in wearing what helps me exude confidence and my spirit. People often try to copy celebrities and high fashion models, but treating our clothing choices as a form of self-expression should be the aim. Using our individuality to mold our style is always the best way forward,” Siddharth said.

His fan base loves his regular guidance and tips that he shares with them. Siddharth's blog, gentle_man_wardrobe is quite popular among youngsters who turn to it for the latest fashion updates, and styling and grooming tips.

Speaking about the evolution of the fashion industry and its future course, Siddharth said, “We will see some more of the retro fashion fused with contemporary clothing in the years to come. It will be more fluid and free. Fashion is something that can never be defined with hard lines. It is always changing and always experimenting.”

