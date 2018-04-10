English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here is How Ten of India's Top Cities Fared in the Maruti Suzuki India's Road Safety Index
The India Road Safety Index, calculated basis the participation and voting from both the public and industry experts in their respective cities, focusses on the key pillars of road safety.
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Kichigin/ Istock.com)
Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automobile manufacturer in the country, for the past four years, has undertaken the difficult task of campaigning the cause of road safety in India through the Indian Road Safety Mission.
The India Road Safety Index, calculated basis the participation and voting from both the public and industry experts in their respective cities, focusses on the key pillars of road safety. This year the initiative covered a total of ten cities with plans of expanding to more cities in the future. Here is how the cities fared in the rankings:
The city was rewarded for its pro pedestrian provisions such as sidewalks, foot over bridges and bountiful subways. The rating was further helped by the cities pedestrian initiatives involving no car zones and street events.
Kolkata took top honors thanks to its use of renewable and green energy, adequacy in maintaining lighting on important roads thereby furthering their usability.
Though Chennai stood head and shoulders above the rest of the cities when it came to traffic police personnel deployment and in the use of technology to effectively manage traffic, it fared poorly when it came to ease of penalty evasion.
The Gujarat Emergency Medical Services Act had a big hand in bagging Ahmedabad this award. It has also made a case for itself to be adopted by the rest of the country at the state level to improve emergency services response.
Indore dominated this category in large part thanks to its efficient enforcement of laws related to cleanliness and availability of efficient garbage disposal mechanisms which resulted in the lowest levels of litter found on the roads in the study.
Like Indore in the previous category, Delhi dominated the award, coming out tops in inter-city and intra-city connectivity thanks to its well thought out network of public transport and roads.
The award went to Ahmedabad due to its efficient drainage system, adequate parking infrastructure for two and four wheelers and well maintained markings on all transport and city infrastructure.
By monitoring its traffic around school and university areas through speed breakers, signage and through effective road safety awareness campaigns for children, Kolkata netted this award fairly easily.
Of the ten cities surveyed in the index, only Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad fell short of bagging an award. Let’s hope the concerned authorities take notice and implement positive change while we, the public, should pledge to do our own bit towards happier, safer Indian roads. For more information about the Maruti Suzuki’s initiative and the Road Safety Index click here.
