This is How Keshav Chirimar Became A Streetwear Fashion Icon on Instagram
Keshav Chirimar, 25, started Instagram as a hobby but it quickly turned into a successful business. Find out how.
Keshav Chirimar, 25, started Instagram as a hobby but it quickly turned into a successful business. Find out how.
For 25-year-old Keshav Chirimar, Instagram started as a hobby but it quickly turned into a successful business. He dropped out of college to pursue his career as an Instagram inlfuencer full time.
Keshav says, "I left college to pursue this full time. I travelled all over Europe and met with a lot of different types of influencers and fashionistas. I was inspired by their style and wanted to influence people in India with the streetwear culture. I always liked dressing well from an early age and wanted to share/spread my style to influence others as a fashion icon. I think I have been able to achieve that now, according to the 450,000+ users who follow me for my daily outfits and lifestyle."
"Seeing how Bollywood actors are slowly getting into promoting streetwear as well with the recently released movie Gully Boy is refreshing. There can be a good scope to change up the style of dressing," he further adds.
Keshav also talks about his desire to be a streetwear fashion icon. "I want to create a sense of style and inspire people who are scared of carrying out street-style/casual clothes. In India, it's mostly the traditional suit, shirt and tie combo which is taught to us from an early age. I want to break that monotony and infuse some fun into dressing up."
