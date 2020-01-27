RealShit Gained a Brand- New And Crisp Name “RealHit”

The New, Fresh Name For RealShit Will Be “RealHit” From Now Onwards. The creators of this outstanding YouTube Channel have announced the new name which is “RealHit”.

The creators, seeing the popularity of the channel have decided to change the name from RealShit to RealHit.

YouTube nowadays has become an exclusive and seamless medium of entertainment. The vine making is spreading its wings and is the greatest medium of entertainment. RealHit is one such YouTube channel that is attracting the subscribers in very fast-pace.

The three best friends Piyush, Deepak and Shubham have started RealHit after being inspired by the English Viners.

Despite being well-educated from reputed universities, the trio ran after their dreams and successfully achieved them. Piyush and Shubham are Commerce Graduates from Delhi University while Deepak Chauhan is an Engineer by profession from Amity University.

Today, the reality is blessed with around 2.78 Million subscribers but interestingly, the journey of RealHit is truly amazing and inspiring.

The trio left their high-paid jobs just for the urge of achieving their dreams in their own way- The way of spreading happiness all over and to entertain people.

Speaking about the initial days, they said, their parents were not supportive of those days. But when their neighbors used to say, “We have seen your son’s video, it was awesome”! They used to feel proud.

The real mantra of success is “Be Original”. The trio never copied anybody’s content, they were always original with their work and the results are in front of us. RealHit is truly hit!

Talking about the recent name change, the trio said “It won’t actually hamper the popularity of our channel. The craze of people will be the same for us and our style of entertainment will also be the same for the people.”

The videos on the channel are inspired by the reality to which everyone can relate in their own life. The trio makes use of real-time situations to make their video more approachable and connectible.

The dedication and passion of these three friends can be seen in their work. They write and document the script as well as spend a lot of time detailing it and then complete the shoot.

The hard work, passion, and dedication towards achieving their dreams have led this trio nearer to success. They soon will be adding another feather in their cap by making a Web Series that is under the hood according to the sources.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.