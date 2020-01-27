Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Partner Content
1-min read

Shubham Patidar – Earning Laurels at a Young Age

He hob-nobs with the leading celebrities in the industry

- | tech.ibnlive

Updated:January 27, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shubham Patidar – Earning Laurels at a Young Age
He hob-nobs with the leading celebrities in the industry

A vibrant young producer is making waves in the Hindi film industry and he is someone to watch out for. His name is Shubham Patidar and he is here to stay. He is the producer behind a number of mega projects in Bollywood and at the last count, he was seen at the movie release event of Dabbang 3 in Mumbai.

He hob-nobs with the leading celebrities in the industry but he is himself a very dynamic personality. Being raised in the beautiful lake city of Udaipur in Rajasthan, Shubham has imbibed the aesthetic sense of a true Rajasthani and that colour is imparted to his onscreen ventures too. He is one of the few people who have accomplished a lot in their life without letting it all go to his head. It is almost impossible to count his achievements on the fingertips.

He is enthusiastic about working in the film industry and, more often than not, he is brimming with ideas. His versatility is also reflected in the fact that his ventures are as diverse as his thinking process.

His journey into this world is accompanied by his unceasing passion for films and everything creative. His pleasing personality has a lot of fans in the industry, which also propels his love for his work. His vibrant identity is also evident in his presence at different events, where he ventures out to cultivate a strong network of celebrities for his projects.

His keen curiosity for the entertainment industry motivates his future projects and his deep-rooted morality broadens his sense of accomplishment without compromising his values!

More power to his ilk!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram