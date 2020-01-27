Shubham Patidar – Earning Laurels at a Young Age

A vibrant young producer is making waves in the Hindi film industry and he is someone to watch out for. His name is Shubham Patidar and he is here to stay. He is the producer behind a number of mega projects in Bollywood and at the last count, he was seen at the movie release event of Dabbang 3 in Mumbai.

He hob-nobs with the leading celebrities in the industry but he is himself a very dynamic personality. Being raised in the beautiful lake city of Udaipur in Rajasthan, Shubham has imbibed the aesthetic sense of a true Rajasthani and that colour is imparted to his onscreen ventures too. He is one of the few people who have accomplished a lot in their life without letting it all go to his head. It is almost impossible to count his achievements on the fingertips.

He is enthusiastic about working in the film industry and, more often than not, he is brimming with ideas. His versatility is also reflected in the fact that his ventures are as diverse as his thinking process.

His journey into this world is accompanied by his unceasing passion for films and everything creative. His pleasing personality has a lot of fans in the industry, which also propels his love for his work. His vibrant identity is also evident in his presence at different events, where he ventures out to cultivate a strong network of celebrities for his projects.

His keen curiosity for the entertainment industry motivates his future projects and his deep-rooted morality broadens his sense of accomplishment without compromising his values!

More power to his ilk!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.