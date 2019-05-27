English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
11 Things That a Wealth Manager Can Do For You
Since a wealth manager is provided by your bank and he/she ends up becoming an integral part of your finances, it’s always wise to opt for a bank that is trustworthy and one that has a good reputation in the market.
We ought to think that a wealth manager is someone who only gives you investment advice, but the truth is that a wealth manager’s role is far more comprehensive than that. There is so much more that a wealth manager can help you with. They provide you with a holistic approach that takes into account all of your financial life. This includes managing your investments, financial planning, accounting, tax-related concerns, retirement planning, property planning and much more.
Here’s what your wealth manager can do for you...
A wealth manager’s services are personalised according to your needs and goals. Whether you are ready for retirement or struggling with tax woes, a wealth manager can provide a comprehensive plan for both and everything in between. Here are some of the things a wealth manager can help you with.
● Investment advice
● Financial planning
● Banking services
● Legal planning
● Retirement planning
● Risk management
● Philanthropy planning
● Family legacy advice
● Tax strategies
● Trust services
● Estate planning
Other than that, a wealth planner also acts as the sole point of contact who coordinates through all the communications and relationships with your financial experts, advisors, attorneys, and accountants.
