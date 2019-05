11 Things That a Wealth Manager Can Do For You

We ought to think that a wealth manager is someone who only gives you investment advice, but the truth is that a wealth manager’s role is far more comprehensive than that. There is so much more that a wealth manager can help you with. They provide you with a holistic approach that takes into account all of your financial life. This includes managing your investments, financial planning, accounting, tax-related concerns, retirement planning, property planning and much more.A wealth manager’s services are personalised according to your needs and goals. Whether you are ready for retirement or struggling with tax woes, a wealth manager can provide a comprehensive plan for both and everything in between. Here are some of the things a wealth manager can help you with.● Investment advice● Financial planning● Banking services● Legal planning● Retirement planning● Risk management● Philanthropy planning● Family legacy advice● Tax strategies● Trust services● Estate planningOther than that, a wealth planner also acts as the sole point of contact who coordinates through all the communications and relationships with your financial experts, advisors, attorneys, and accountants.Since a wealth manager is provided by your bank and he/she ends up becoming an integral part of your finances, it’s always wise to opt for a bank that is trustworthy and one that has a good reputation in the market.To know more, click here This content is sponsored by SBI Wealth.