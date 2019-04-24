English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Clever Ways You Can Speed up Your House Renovation Process
These expert tips will fast track you into a successful upgrade in no time.
Some of life’s most significant moments like buying or moving into your first home can pose plenty of challenges. Home renovation can be a long, tedious process that can start off as a two-week project and spiral out of control quickly. But as any working professional can testify, time is a luxury that few can afford. So, how can you go from a home that needs a little TLC to one that’s Instagram-ready in the shortest time without compromising on quality? Read on to find out.
1. The best-laid plans
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
Whether you’ve recently bought a flat or want to give your current residence a facelift, a successful renovation starts with 3 things - an idea, a budget and being able to prioritise correctly. Start by assessing the entire house and figuring out what needs fixing immediately and what can wait. Take pictures and research what works well with your sense of style and your budget. Next, put together a master list. Do this, and it should be enough to give you a fair idea of exactly how much time money and effort you will need to pull off your dream look quickly.
2. Prep work and Personal touches
Photo by Patrick Perkins on Unsplash
Now that you have a broad idea of what you want, start by tackling the little things that need your attention. Coordinate and schedule any small masonry, electrical work, plumbing and furniture building you might need to do before you get down to painting and personalising. An important point to remember is that aim to get all the little jobs done before the larger renovations begin. This means less chaos, more peace of mind and a more seamless process.
When it comes to personalising your house, this is a good time to explore what colours you want to experiment with, trends you want to try and what you want the overall vibe of your home to be. Research and create mood boards for every space you plan to update to create a cohesive look that is truly representative of your design and style aesthetic.
3. Call in the experts
After you have decided on what you want, find the best people for the job - masons, plumbers, paint specialists, interior designers and more. After all, you don’t want to have your home covered in dust, tools and equipment for extended periods, nor do you want to end up on a ‘failed DIY’ list.
In fact, the Express Painting service by Berger Paints is perfect for precisely this - it’s 40% faster than traditional painting services, costs about as much and leaves your home spotless, so you don’t have to deal with dust, dirt and paint spillage at all. Besides using advanced products, you get the added benefit of trained experts applying even coats, mechanised tools, careful furniture moving and covering and all in all, a totally hassle-free experience. Think it sounds like a lifesaver? It is!
Big or small, home renovation is no easy task, and unless you’re a professional interiors expert, you need a game plan going in, or you might end up with a long drawn and expensive process that doesn’t make you happy. But, if you use the above tips and make strategic choices, it can save you a lot of time, money and heartache and result in massive payoffs in the long run.
