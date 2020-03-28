30 years and counting: How JSPL ascended heights, broke several records

The Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has been building India and empowering lives for the last 30 years. JSPL, which started under the leadership of OP Jindal with steel-making operations, is now



one of India’s finest companies.

JSPL’s journey began in 1989 when the foundation of the Raigarh steel plant was laid. Within a couple of years, it became one of the world’s largest coal-based sponge iron manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 1. 32 million tonnes per annum.



Spread across 2500 acres, the state-of-the-art JSPL Raigarh plant, today, produces up to 3.6 MTPA steel and has a mega coal-based sponge iron manufacturing facility.

“Initially, the plan was to set up just a DRI plant of 150,000 tonnes per annum. So, from 150,000 tonnes per annum plant, today this facility is the most important facility of JSPL and we have a capacity to produce 3.6 MTPA of steel,” said Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSPL.

The Raigarh plant is a mega industrial wonder that boasts of a myriad of manufacturing strengths. It has a modern rail and universal beam mill, which is India’s first Head Hardened Rail Plant. The RUBM produces head hardened rails, a specialised form of rail tracks used in Metro, high-speed and bullet



trains.

In fact, JSPL is the only Indian private player that supplies the long rails to Indian Railways. The mill also produces a wide range of products, varying from 121 and 260 metres rails.

Philosophy of JSPL was to use the domestic coal for sponge iron and Steel production. Similarly, we were producing power from available domestic coal resources for the nation at a very affordable price. Unfortunately due to change in policy Coal blocks were deallocated. We did not stop due to coal block deallocation and used alternative technology to produce steel through the blast furnace route based on imported coking coal. Now, overall we are at a level of 6.5 million ton per year of steelmaking, said Mr VR Sharma, MD, JSPL.

Another distinct feature at the Raigarh facility is the steel melting shop which generates 3.6 MTPA of steel. Satender Singh, VP- SMS, JSPL, Raigarh said, “We have two electric furnaces and three furnaces of 100-tonne capacity. We have five ladder refining furnaces, two vacuum, one RH and five blasters.



We are making slabs from 1300 mm to 3000mm.”

The Raigarh plant boasts of many firsts in India. For instance, it has India’s first state-of-the-art plate mill with the production capacity of 1 MTPA. The mill produces 3.5 metre wide plates in coil form. To expand its product portfolio and provide an enhanced structural range, JSPL has set up a formidable



0.7 MTPA medium and light structural mill. Moreover, it sees the production of 0.8 MTPA of coke at the coke oven, which plays a vital role in ensuring there is an adequate supply of coke for the smooth running of the blast furnace.

The blast furnace is massive with a production capacity of 2.13 MTPA and it has made many records since commissioning.

Also committed to growing power demand in the country, Jindal Power Ltd (JPL), a subsidiary of JSPL, set up India’s first private sector mega power plant of 1,000 MW. JPL has added another plant of 2400 MW and presently, the total capacity has reached 3400 MW of power generation at OP Jindal Super Thermal Power Complex, Tamnar, near Raigarh.

Looking forward, the company aims to introduce newer concepts such as AI and robotics and install breakthrough technology to further improve steel making sustainable in the coming years.

JSPL’s plants spread across India and abroad are examples of the best of engineering and processes and the leadership aims to take these units to greater heights.

